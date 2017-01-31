LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
No Emmalina Teaser This Week, Fans on the Post-Rumble RAW, Vince McMahon - Snoop Dogg
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 5:44:11 AM
- Below is a clip from last night's WWE 24 special on the WWE Network with behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania 32, including a shot of Vince McMahon coaching rapper Snoop Dogg as they prepared for Sasha Banks' entrance:




- Last night's RAW was just the second episode since October 3rd, 2016 with no vignette for Emma's return to TV as Emmalina. WWE began airing the promos in early October and at one point she was advertised to return on the December 12th episode but it never happened.

- As seen below, 57% of fans on Twitter gave this week's post-Royal rumble RAW a thumbs up with over 2600 votes:




