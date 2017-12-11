LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
No Brock Lesnar Announcement from Sylvester Stallone, The Bellas Receive Gifts, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 11, 2017 - 6:02:12 PM
- Below is video of The Bella Twins at Ace Comic Con on Long Island this past weekend with a look at gifts brought to them by fans:



- WWE stock was up 1.22% today, closing at $30.70 per share. Today's high was $30.78 and the low was $30.26.

- We noted earlier that Sylvester Stallone teased an announcement that was related to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, indicating a Lesnar vs. Rocky Balboa fight in the next "Rocky" movie. Stallone's announcement came with no mention of Lesnar.

The announcement was Stallone and Michael B. Jordan starring in the upcoming "Creed 2" movie. Variety has full details at this link. Speculation had Lesnar possibly starring as the son of the Ivan Drago character from the "Rocky IV" movie, who killed the father of the Adonis Creed character, played by Jordan. No word yet on why Stallone made the Lesnar tease but we will keep you updated. Below is the original tease from Stallone and his comments on the movie after Variety announced details:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Paige on Splitting with Alberto El Patron, Her Health, the WWE Locker Room, Failed Pregnancy, More

  • The Rock Announces Third Child, Paul Heyman on Kane vs. Braun Strowman, WWE - Keaton Jones

  • WWE Stars Tour USS Dewey (Video), Alexa Bliss on Paige & Asuka (Video), Dolph Ziggler

  • WWE Week Promo, The Rock on His Daughter's New Role, Sasha Banks and Bayley DVDs

  • No Brock Lesnar Announcement from Sylvester Stallone, The Bellas Receive Gifts, WWE Stock

  • Ric Flair Launches YouTube Channel, Lilian Garcia - TTTT Video, Christian on TV Show

  • WWE Hall of Famers Win Indie Tag Titles (Photo), More on Tonight's RAW, Paige Merchandise

  • Change Announced for WWE RAW Match, Update on Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble Opponent

  • Happy Holidays from WWE, David Otunga Returning to WWE TV, John Cena Grants Wishes

  • Breezango - WWE Ride Along Video for Tonight, John Cena Movie Nominated, WWE Back to South Africa



    		•