Nikki Bella and John Cena on TV This Morning, DDP on Miesha Tate In WWE, Hardys Note
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 3:44:09 AM
- In the video below, TMZ Sports catches up with 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and asks him about UFC star Miesha Tate being interested in working with WWE. Page says Tate is the real deal, would be "real money" in WWE and believes they have to be talking.



- As noted, John Cena will be co-hosting "Today" on NBC later this morning and on Tuesday morning to promote WrestleMania 33. Nikki Bella will be appearing with Cena later this morning to promote their match against The Miz and Maryse on Sunday.

- As seen below, one of the social media workers running the WWE Network Twitter account had some fun with a mention of The Hardys' "BROKEN" gimmicks when posting a video from the WrestleMania 25 Extreme Rules match with Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy. Matt and Jeff are expected to make their WWE returns soon.




  Nikki Bella and John Cena on TV This Morning, DDP on Miesha Tate In WWE, Hardys Note

