Nikki Bella Video from Dancing With The Stars, Dana Brooke Wins Award, Cesaro

💪🏼❤️What an amazing Honor to accept this award!! I'm so proud but humbled to represent the #ifbb & #npc !! This amazing organization in itself has brought so many wonderful things into my life- @wwe , supporting endless charities, starting my own foundation, meeting my beautiful Angel @dallasmccarver & so many other things!!! DONT BE COMPLACENT ! Strive for every goal, do what makes you happy, give back to charities, & most importantly support the organization you are in!! Thank you @mrolympiallc & @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @ifbbprobobchick @aroundthenpc_jm @jmmanion for recognizing this!! I will continue on and forever! #wwe #raw #support #giveback #doitfordallas #olympia #mrolympia #lovewhatyoudo

A post shared by ashasebera Dana Brooke WWE (@ashasebera_danabrooke) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:38am PDT