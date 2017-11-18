





Nikki Bella Briefly Comments On If Her & John Cena Are Going To Have Children In The Future

By Andrew Thompson Nov 18, 2017 - 2:19:44 PM



Here's what Bella had to say:



The longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history, Nikki Bella, recently spoke to US Weekly and during their conversation, Bella spoke on if her and John Cena will have children in the future.

Here's what Bella had to say:

Nikki: "As of now, no babies. I think you get to a point in your life and I've chosen a career. It's not like a selfish thing, but I just can't imagine being a mom and fitting that in."