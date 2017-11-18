LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Nikki Bella Briefly Comments On If Her & John Cena Are Going To Have Children In The Future
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 2:19:44 PM
The longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history, Nikki Bella, recently spoke to US Weekly and during their conversation, Bella spoke on if her and John Cena will have children in the future.

Here's what Bella had to say:

Nikki: "As of now, no babies. I think you get to a point in your life and I've chosen a career. It's not like a selfish thing, but I just can't imagine being a mom and fitting that in.”

