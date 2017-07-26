Nikki Bella & Alexa Bliss Film (Photos), WWE on John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown Top 10

Had such an amazing day with this Champ @alexa_bliss_wwe_ Her story is incredible and truly inspiring. I'm SO excited for the world to get to know her more this fall. She models strength and courage. And has conquered so much that I don't think the world even knows! So proud of everything she has accomplished. 💛💋💪🏽

