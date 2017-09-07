LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Nikki Bella - DWTS Update, Man Gets Vince McMahon Tattoo, Breezango WWE 2K18 Video
By Marc Middleton
Sep 7, 2017 - 8:39:48 AM
- Courtesy of IGN, below is the WWE 2K18 entrance video for Breezango:



- The latest "Dinner with The King" podcast from WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler featured Lawler talking about meeting a fan at a convention that had a tattoo of Vince McMahon on his rear end. Lawler said he texted the photo to Vince and received an "OMG" response from the WWE Chairman. Lawler later tweeted a photo of the tattoo, seen below:




- Nikki Bella's role on Dancing With The Stars was officially announced on ABC's Good Morning America yesterday. As noted, Vince McMahon took to Twitter and congratulated Nikki on the gig. Nikki's professional partner will be Artem Chigvintsev, seen below. The premiere airs on Monday, September 18th at 8pm EST on ABC. Nikki is the third WWE Superstar to compete on the show after Stacy Keibler danced in 2006 and Chris Jericho danced in 2011.










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton In the Main Event

  • Nikki Bella - DWTS Update, Man Gets Vince McMahon Tattoo, Breezango WWE 2K18 Video

  • Matches for Next Week's WWE NXT, Triple H on Asuka, Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega

  • Asuka's WWE NXT Women's Title Reign Officially Ends, What's Next, Photo with Triple H

  • Shayna Baszler Talks Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen, Fans on Braun Strowman, Shelton Benjamin

  • WWE Hypes Vince McMahon on SmackDown, Big Show - Braun Strowman Video, Booker T

  • Vince McMahon Congratulates Nikki Bella, WWE SmackDown Social Media Score, More

  • WWE Title - Hell In a Cell Update, More on Mark Henry Helping In Texas, SmackDown Top 10

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for This Week's Labor Day Episode?

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Johnny Gargano's WWE NXT Checklist, Brie Bella - Daniel Bryan



    		•