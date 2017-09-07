Here's the tattoo of Vince McMahon on a fan's behind we talk about on the show this week! https://t.co/BDaT8M66EZ pic.twitter.com/ILJBitnkHN — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 6, 2017

I can finally say YES it's true! Going 2 compete on @DancingABC this season! Meet my partner @artemchigvintse! What should our team name b?! pic.twitter.com/KykgWcLJsZ — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 6, 2017

Fearless! Nikki Bella of @BellaTwins fame trades the squared circle for the dance floor with partner @artemchigvintse this season! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/MhsfjcA9cy — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

- Courtesy of IGN, below is the WWE 2K18 entrance video for Breezango:- The latest "Dinner with The King" podcast from WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler featured Lawler talking about meeting a fan at a convention that had a tattoo of Vince McMahon on his rear end. Lawler said he texted the photo to Vince and received an "OMG" response from the WWE Chairman. Lawler later tweeted a photo of the tattoo, seen below:- Nikki Bella's role on Dancing With The Stars was officially announced on ABC's Good Morning America yesterday. As noted, Vince McMahon took to Twitter and congratulated Nikki on the gig. Nikki's professional partner will be Artem Chigvintsev, seen below. The premiere airs on Monday, September 18th at 8pm EST on ABC. Nikki is the third WWE Superstar to compete on the show after Stacy Keibler danced in 2006 and Chris Jericho danced in 2011.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here