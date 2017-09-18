LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Nikki Bella - DWTS Note for Tonight, Mojo Rawley Dubai Video, Clothing Casualties
By Marc Middleton
Sep 18, 2017 - 2:32:37 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video with clothing casualties in Superstar fights:



- The season 25 premiere of ABC's Dancing With The Stars will premiere tonight with Nikki Bella and her partner Artem Chigvintsev. WWE has a poll asking fans who will be Nikki's biggest competition on the show - “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran, ‘80s pop singer Debbie Gibson, former NBA player Derek Fisher, "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott, actor Frankie Muniz, actor/Singer Jordan Fisher, violinist Lindsey Stirling, singer Nick Lachey, “Pretty Little Liars” star Sasha Pieterse, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, TV personality Vanessa Lachey or paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen. As of this writing, 16% voted for Owens while 11% voted for Lachey, 11% for Pieterse, 9% for Fisher, 9% for Arlen and 8% for Stirling. The rest received 7% or under.

- WWE posted this video of Mojo Rawley working the crowd at a WWE 2K18 signing in Dubai over the weekend:




    		•