Nick Hogan Addresses Rumors Of Hulk Hogan Possibly Returning To WWE

Nov 26, 2017 - 9:29:08 PM



There have been reports surfacing recently that claim WWE has been discussing the possibility of bringing "The Hulkster" back into the company, with their only remaining issue being their concern regarding potential problems with advertisers and sponsors being okay with the decision.



Nick mentioned during the interview that he wasn't willing to comment much about the topic, but did address the fact that if Hulk were to return to WWE, it would have to be under a part-time schedule due to the fact that his dad doesn't want to travel on a full-time basis.



"It's not the wrestling that's taxing on him," Hogan told TMZ Sports this week. "It's the traveling. He just doesn't want to stay on the road all of the time."



Check out TMZ Sports' interview with Nick Hogan below.



