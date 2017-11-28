|
|
|
|
- Below is a clip from last night's "Table For 3" on the WWE Network with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky Steamboat, which was filmed back during WrestleMania 33 week. Flair says everyone has grown up & matured except for him. Steamboat recalls a $1,000 bar tab they had back in the 70's and Flair mentions having a $3,000 bar tab just the night before.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Nia Jax on Paige's Stable, Erick Rowan's Birthday, WWE Legends Talk Bar Tabs (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 28, 2017 - 9:25:42 AM
- Erick Rowan turns 36 years old today while former WWE Superstar Summer Rae turns 34 and former WWE Tag Team Champion Rob Conway turns 45. Also, today would have been the 79th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "The Big Cat" Ernie Ladd.
- Last night's RAW saw "Absolution" continue to run wild as Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose attacked Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley before teasing an attack on Asuka. Nia Jax, who has not interacted with the new stable yet, tweeted the following after the show:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Possible Names for Cruiserweight Fatal 4 Way, Cathy Kelley Previews SmackDown, Tag Title Match
Six-Woman Match Added to SmackDown, Update on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, DDP
Emma Set for Post-WWE Indie Events, "Broken" Matt Hardy Photo, The Bar Games
WWE 205 Live Match for Tonight, The Singh Brothers on AJ Styles (Video), WWE NXT Road Trip
Nia Jax on Paige's Stable, Erick Rowan's Birthday, WWE Legends Talk Bar Tabs (Video)
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - AJ Styles In Action, Randy Orton, More
Braun Strowman on Kane, Roman Reigns - Samoa Joe Feud (Video), Rich Swann Talks Title
Dana Brooke - Titus Worldwide Video, WWE's Most-Liked Instagram Photo, The Miz
Kurt Angle Speaks to Fans After WWE RAW Goes Off the Air (Video)
Matt Hardy Teases "Broken" Change on RAW (Video), Enzo Amore Set to Defend, WWE NXT Promo