Posted in: WWE
Nia Jax on Enzo Amore & Braun Strowman - MMC (Video), WWE NXT - Cirque du Soleil, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2017 - 8:36:00 PM


- We noted before how WWE NXT Superstars recently spent time with Cirque du Soleil to learn some of their moves while Cirque performers visited the WWE Performance Center to get some in-ring training. Above and below are more videos from the learning exchange, featuring NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, Kassius Ohno, Buddy Murphy, Bianca Belair, No Way Jose, Fabian Aichner and several others.



- WWE stock was up 0.79% today, closing at $30.58 per share. Today's high was $30.75 and the low was $30.23.

- Below is a new Nia Jax promo for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge that kicks off on January 16th via Facebook Watch. Teams will be announced next week. Nia has been campaigning on social media for Braun Strowman to be her partner but regarding WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, she says her mind is telling her no while her body is telling her yes. Nia says she's made the mistake of thinking with her heart instead of her smarts before and since this is for charity, Braun would be the smart decision. Nia says maybe she and Enzo will cross paths somewhere down the line but Braun is the best pick for her. As noted, teams will be announced next week by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.




