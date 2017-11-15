LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Nia Jax on Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Social Score, Goldberg's WWE Goodbye (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 15, 2017 - 5:20:11 PM
- Below is more video from this week's WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg, with a look at his emotional goodbye to the WWE Universe:



- Last night's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 456,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 293,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 163,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week, which had a total of 383,000 interactions - 121,000 on Twitter and 262,000 interactions on Facebook.

- Nia Jax tweeted the following on traveling with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss to promote tonight's Total Divas episode:




