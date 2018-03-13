LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Nia Jax Victim Reacts to RAW Appearance, John Cena's Auto Geek, Samir Singh Update (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 2:50:16 PM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring a "Debate Edition" on the Ferrari vs. the McLaren 675LT:



- The woman who wrestled as Joan King on last night's WWE RAW in Detroit for the squash loss to Nia Jax was local wrestler Shayla Hyde, who goes by the name The Wicked Witch. She tweeted the following after the loss:




- Below is the latest rehab clip from Samir Singh, who has been out of January after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

