Posted in: WWE
Nia Jax Tweets Paige, The Shield - The Miz Post-RAW Video, Batista Movies
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 11:51:00 AM
- As noted, the post-RAW segment after last night's show in Houston saw The Shield put The Miz through a table after his WWE Intercontinental Title loss to Roman Reigns. WWE posted this video of Miz ranting about the loss until The Shield came back out to destroy him, putting him through the table. As noted, Miz was written off TV as he's off to film the next installment of WWE Studios' The Marine franchise. No word yet on when he will be back.



- Two movies featuring former WWE Champion Dave Batista will be added to Netflix soon. "Bushwick" will be added on November 24th while Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" will be added on December 5th.

- Nia Jax tweeted the following to Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose after their big segment on last night's RAW. As noted, Paige returned with the WWE NXT Superstars and they took out Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Bayley and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Jax wrote:




