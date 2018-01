Nia Jax Talks Women's Royal Rumble, Beth Phoenix, Ronda Rousey Possibly Coming to WWE

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Nia Jax recently spoke with The Mirror in the UK. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:Ha ha. Oh that's awesome. I appreciate Kurt realising my talent and appreciating I am the most dominant woman in this company. But at the end of the day, there is not just one woman I have to go against, there is every woman in the division, plus whoever else gets to come. So, I'm definitely up for the challenge and I believe I could be the last woman standing in the Royal Rumble.Of course. Ronda actually started a women's revolution outside of WWE. She was the first woman to main event a UFC pay-per-view. That's huge. Her coming over to the WWE and showing our talent what she can do here and probably showing some of us how to do different things, it would be amazing, I would definitely welcome it, you know? I don't know if she has ever faced anybody like some of our girls, who are extremely athletic and have insane talent, so I think it would kind of be an awakening for her as well.Oh there's so many, but the one that I would love to see, that I would love to go up against, is Beth Phoenix. I would love for her to return. It would be something for me, kind of like a a childhood thing, growing up seeing her being such a dominant woman. I would love for her to show up and be in the ring with her.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here