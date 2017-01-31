Posted in: WWE Nia Jax Talks Sasha Banks (Video), Bobby Roode Tweets Samoa Joe After RAW, Bayley
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 5:52:32 AM
- As seen on this week's RAW, Nia Jax picked up a win over Sasha Banks just one night after defeating her at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, Nia brags on the win and says she beat Sasha down like a Boss:
- As noted, Samoa Joe made his main roster debut on this week's RAW and attacked Seth Rollins while Triple H looked on. We have video and photos from the segment at this link. New WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode tweeted the following to Joe after the big debut: