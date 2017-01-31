LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Nia Jax Talks Sasha Banks (Video), Bobby Roode Tweets Samoa Joe After RAW, Bayley
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 5:52:32 AM
- As seen on this week's RAW, Nia Jax picked up a win over Sasha Banks just one night after defeating her at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, Nia brags on the win and says she beat Sasha down like a Boss:



- As noted, Samoa Joe made his main roster debut on this week's RAW and attacked Seth Rollins while Triple H looked on. We have video and photos from the segment at this link. New WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode tweeted the following to Joe after the big debut:




- Bayley has a new jacket coming out on WWE Shop soon. She models it in this backstage photo from last night's RAW:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Nia Jax Talks Sasha Banks (Video), Bobby Roode Tweets Samoa Joe After RAW, Bayley

  • No Emmalina Teaser This Week, Fans on the Post-Rumble RAW, Vince McMahon - Snoop Dogg

  • WWE Superstar Donates $1K to GoFundMe Campaign for Wrestling Veteran

  • Neville Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), Rusev's Broken Nose, Surprising Eliminations

  • Six-Man Match on WWE Main Event, Nigel McGuinness at RAW (Photo), Xavier Woods

  • WWE Referee Injured, AJ Lee and CM Punk at NHL Game, More on WWE - KFC Commercial

  • Randy Orton on ESPN, WWE Stars Party at Alberto Del Rio's Restaurant, Bellas

  • More WWE 24 Video, Rosa Mendes' Lifestyle Brand, WWE Royal Rumble Social Note

  • Triple H on Tye Dillinger, Jerry Lawler Opens Another Restaurant, WWE Top 10

  • Erick Rowan Photo, Brie Bella Fashion Show Video, Fans on WWE NXT Superstars




    		•