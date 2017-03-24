LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Nia Jax Reacts to First WWE Action Figure, Former Ring Announcer on Game Show (Photo)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 11:33:40 AM




- As seen above and below, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia will be competing on an episode of "The Price Is Right" this coming Friday on CBS. The "College Rivalry" episode features alumni from Lilian's alma mater, the University of South Carolina, taking on alumni from Clemson.




- Nia Jax got a lot of social media attention and headlines over the weekend after she praised her first Mattel action figure for being "anatomically correct." Nia, who will compete at WrestleMania 33 in a Fatal 4 Way with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Bayley, wrote the following with a photo of the figure:

I'm blown away that I actually have an official action figure! I absolutely LOVE that it is anatomically correct! Shows off all my curves. Yes, I have curves & yes I am an athlete & YES I am beautiful! Growing up playing with barbies it was hard to relate to the stick skinny dolls that I played with. Now I am a curvy action figure that young girls who are #NotLikeMost can play & relate to! #PowerOfBeingYou #NotLikeMostGirls #JaxJungle #NiaJax #Curvy #LoveYourself





