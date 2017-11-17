LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Nia Jax Posts Flashback Photo, WWE NXT Women's Title Fatal 4 Way Preview, Stock
By Marc Middleton
Nov 17, 2017 - 9:09:09 PM
- Below is a new preview for the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant WWE NXT Women's Title at Saturday's "Takeover: WarGames" event in Houston. The match will feature Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross going for the gold.



- WWE stock was up 0.55% today, closing at $27.54 per share. Today's high was $27.60 and the low was $27.23.

- Nia Jax may be relatively new to WWE but she did modeling work long before getting into pro wrestling. She tweeted this flashback photo to her very first photo shoot in New York City today:




