Nia Jax On Being In The Women's Royal Rumble Match & Shares Her Excitement For The 25th Anniversary Of RAW Show

Jan 9, 2018



“I am definitely looking forward to seeing the Hall of Famers. It is going to be a huge moment in history and I can’t wait to see Trish Stratus, Beth Phoenix and the others. You never know who is going to show up, but I am sure it’s going to be a fantastic evening." Current RAW star, Nia Jax, was recently interviewed by the Indian Express and during the interview, Jax was asked to share her thoughts on being a part of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match and to discuss the 25th anniversary of RAW special on January 22nd.Here's what Jax had to say:Women's Royal Rumble:"Kurt is a smart man and I'm the most dominant woman in the company. So with all the women in the ring, I will show everyone why I am the most dominant force in WWE. Women’s evolution just keeps getting better and better. We are showing the world what women can do right now. Women are coming into their own and breaking down so many boundaries. It’s telling the world we can do it all.”RAW 25:“I am definitely looking forward to seeing the Hall of Famers. It is going to be a huge moment in history and I can’t wait to see Trish Stratus, Beth Phoenix and the others. You never know who is going to show up, but I am sure it’s going to be a fantastic evening."