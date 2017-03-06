Posted in: WWE Nia Jax Note from WWE Fastlane, Samoa Joe Talks Mission Statement (Video), John Cena
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2017 - 1:20:44 AM
- As noted, Samoa Joe made his main roster WWE pay-per-view debut at WWE Fastlane with a win over Sami Zayn. In the Fallout video below, Joe talks to Mike Rome after the win. Joe says his message is simple and clear - he's here, here to beat down all those who stand against him and to destroy them completely. Joe says he's given his mission statement and now we can watch as he completes that mission.
- John Cena tweeted the following on the big week he has coming up: