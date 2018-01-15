|
- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW from San Antonio will feature Asuka vs. Nia Jax. Below is video of Nia dissing Mike Rome when he tries to get a word from her:
Posted in:
WWE
Nia Jax Knocks Mike Rome (Video), Triple H and Kurt Angle on Goldberg, The Balor Club
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 6:45:57 PM
- Finn Balor tweeted the following photo with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from tonight's RAW in San Antonio, TX. It's believed that The Balor Club will continue to be a thing in 2018.
- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Triple H tweeted the following on Bill Goldberg headlining the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class:
Congrats to my friend Bill Goldberg, for his 2018 WWE HOF Induction. Well deserved!! #WWEHOF2018 #itsttrue
