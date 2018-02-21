LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Nia Jax Drops Dana Brooke (Video), Next Week's WWE SmackDown, The New Day - Dasha Fuentes
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2018 - 4:28:59 PM
- As noted, The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is now official for the March WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Below is new video of Dasha Fuentes trying to interview Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston after their win on last night's show. Like every Fallout video with The New Day, this one is full of shenanigans.



- Ruby Riott vs. Naomi will take place on next Tuesday's WWE SmackDown.

- Nia Jax is finally finished with Titus Worldwide after she and Apollo lost to WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Below is video of Jax berating Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke and Apollo before dropping Dana with a Samoan Drop. It looks like Jax vs. Brooke will happen soon on RAW as the two also had words during the match.




