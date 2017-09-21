LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Nia Jax Comments on Edited Total Divas Graphic, RAW Social Media Score, Bayley
By Marc Middleton
Sep 21, 2017 - 9:33:23 AM
- As seen below, the latest WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional features Bayley:



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Dancing With The Stars and VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers. RAW had 196,000 interactions with 40,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's 185,000 Twitter interactions with 34,000 unique authors. RAW also had 177,000 Facebook interactions with 126,000 unique authors, up from last week's 155,000 interactions with 107,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- As seen below, Nia Jax tweeted a graphic for the new season of Total Divas and took a jab at how it appears to have been Photoshopped. For what it's worth, WWE bills Nia at 6'0" while Maryse is billed at 5'8", Carmella is billed at 5'5", RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is billed at 5'1", Naomi is billed at 5'5", Lana is billed at 5'7", SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya is billed at 5'5", Nikki Bella is billed at 5'6" and Brie Bella is also billed at 5'6".




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen, Shayna Baszler's Status

  • Nia Jax Comments on Edited Total Divas Graphic, RAW Social Media Score, Bayley

  • WWE NXT Title Match Announced, Aleister Black Speaks (Video), Lars Sullivan

  • Backstage Notes from SmackDown, Batista Filming New Movie, WWE Stars Visit Zoo (Video)

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Women's Fatal 4 Way Main Event

  • John Cena Reveals "Ferdinand" Trailer, Aleister Black - WWE NXT, SmackDown Top 10

  • The Rock Reveals "Jumanji" Trailer, Flashback Friday, WWE NXT Stars Play Mustache Game

  • Dolph Ziggler on Using HBK's Entrance, WWE NXT TV Tapings Note, Total Bellas

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Natalya on the "Crazy Cat Lady" Comments, Kofi Kingston

  • Charlotte Talks WWE HIAC Title Shot (Video), TJP vs. Rich Swann Update, Arn Anderson



    		•