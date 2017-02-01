LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Next Week's WWE SmackDown Main Event, WWE Stars Bet on SB 51, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 2:35:03 PM
- WWE NXT Superstars Tye Dillinger, Dash Wilder and Brennan Williams play WWE 2K17 with Xavier Woods in this new "UpUpDownDown" video:



- Kofi Kingston noted on Twitter that he and Xavier Woods have placed a bet on the upcoming NFL Super Bowl 51, featuring Kofi's New England Patriots vs. Xavier's Atlanta Falcons. The loser must wear the other team's gear from head to toe.

- Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match has been announced for next Tuesday's SmackDown from Seattle.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Slow Motion Video from SmackDown Tag Match, The Ascension Cuts Promo, Fans on 205 Live

  • More on Rich Swann Being Injured, New WWE Cruiserweight Arrives, Fans on SmackDown

  • Next Week's WWE SmackDown Main Event, WWE Stars Bet on SB 51, Xavier Woods

  • The Undertaker Reportedly Hurting After Royal Rumble, Backstage Note on John Cena's Win

  • John Cena WWE Title Plates Video, Bill Goldberg RAW Promo, RAW Social Note

  • Seth Rollins Tweets Photo from Doctor, Samoa Joe Taunts Rollins

  • WWE Announces Seth Rollins Injury from RAW, Samoa Joe Responds

  • Title Matches Added to the WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

  • WWE Cruiserweight Injured, Identity of Carmella's Opponent, WWE Champions Game

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership with the Royal Rumble Fallout?




    		•