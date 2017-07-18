LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Next Week's WWE RAW Matches, Jason Jordan on Being Kurt Angle's Son, Alexa Bliss
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 9:25:24 AM
- This week's WWE RAW saw RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss take a loss to Bayley for the second week in a row. In the Fallout video below, Nia Jax and Bliss brush the loss off when Mike Rome approaches with questions. Bliss says Bayley has failed every time and she's still the champion. Jax comes back and calls Rome a nerd before walking off.



- Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson in a No DQ match has also been announced for next week's RAW from Washington, DC. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a Handicap Match plus Sasha Banks vs. Bayley in a #1 contenders match will also take place.

- Jason Jordan tweeted the following after being revealed as the "long lost son" of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on this week's RAW:




