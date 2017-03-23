LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Next Week's WWE NXT Episode, New Aleister Black Promo, Fans on NXT, Zack Ryder - YouTube
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2017 - 12:08:28 AM
- As noted, WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" will see the TV debut of Aleister Black (Tommy End) as he takes on Andrade "Cien" Almas. Below is the latest vignette for Black's arrival:



- A Triple Threat with Dash Wilder vs. Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Akam has been announced for next Wednesday's episode. The Authors of Pain will defend their titles in an Elimination Match against The Revival and DIY at "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

- As seen below, 64% of fans on Twitter gave this week's NXT episode a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:




- We noted before how Zack Ryder, who is currently out of action with a knee injury, was launching a new YouTube series on WWE's channel soon. "Z! True Comeback Story" will be a follow-up to his popular "Z! True Long Island Story" from a few years back. As seen below, it appears Ryder's unboxing videos for WWE will also become a regular thing:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Bray Wyatt Talks Future of The Wyatt Family, Possibly Working with His Brother, More

  • John Cena Announces "Grit" Return Date, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Register, Enzo Amore, Nikki Bella

  • Next Week's WWE NXT Episode, New Aleister Black Promo, Fans on NXT, Zack Ryder - YouTube

  • New Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando"

  • WWE Officials Reportedly Negotiating a Buyout of ROH

  • 911 Audio Released from Vince McMahon Car Accident, Photos from Witness

  • DDP WWE DVD Clips, Daniel Bryan on the Seth Rollins - Triple H Contract, Fans on SRW

  • Paul Heyman Signs Another WrestleMania Content Deal with Yahoo

  • Jim Ross' Wife Jan Receives Her Last Rites Tonight

  • Photo of Vince and Stephanie McMahon at RAW, The Usos' Title Photo Shoot (Video), WWE Stock




    		•