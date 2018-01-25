LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Next Week's WWE NXT, Ember Moon - Shayna Baszler Video, Andrade "Cien" Almas
By Marc Middleton
Jan 25, 2018 - 11:10:45 AM
- Last night's WWE NXT episode saw Johnny Gargano defeat The Velveteen Dream to secure his "Takeover: Philadelphia" title shot at NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas this Saturday night. The post-match segment saw Almas try to attack Gargano but Gargano got the upperhand and sent Almas out of the ring twice. Below is backstage video of an irate Almas and Zelina Vega:



- The return of TM-61 plus Lacey Evans vs. Nikki Cross has been announced for next week's NXT episode. These will be taped before "Takeover: Philadelphia" on Saturday night.

- Last night's show also saw Percy Watson interview Shayna Baszler and NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon ahead of their match at Takeover. Below is video from the sitdown, which ended in a face off:



