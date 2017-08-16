LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Sasha Banks Trains with Former TNA Star, Natalya on Naomi (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 16, 2017 - 12:04:51 PM
- Below is video of Natalya talking to Dasha Fuentes after her win over Becky Lynch during last night's WWE SmackDown. With the post-match attack, Natalya says she sent a strong message to SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, showing her what will happen to her at SummerSlam on Sunday. Natalya says Naomi is going down and she's going to tap.



- It looks like next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Jack Gallagher vs. Brian Kendrick in a duel. Gallagher defeated Ariya Daivari in the first Gentlemen's Duel back in December of last year.

- Sasha Banks trained at the House of Glory wrestling school in New York on Tuesday as she prepares to face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on Sunday at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. She tweeted the following from the school, thanking founder and former TNA star Amazing Red:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Match Confirmed for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • WWE Announces Australian TV Deal, Seth Rollins - Dean Ambrose Video, Cedric Alexander

  • Jinder Mahal on Baron Corbin (Video), Tonight's Go-Home WWE NXT Episode, Breezango

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, WWE Cruiserweight Injured?, The Usos on The New Day

  • Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Sasha Banks Trains with Former TNA Star, Natalya on Naomi (Video)

  • Lana - Tamina Update, SmackDown Dark Match, The New Day - SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre

  • Post-SummerSlam Notes, WWE Stars Host Rally (Photos), Akira Tozawa's Title Plates

  • Seth Rollins Talks Mayweather vs. McGregor (Video), WWE Stars Visit Yankee Stadium

  • IGN Announces First 47 Playable Superstars for WWE 2K18 (Video)

  • Baron Corbin Cashes In His Money In the Bank Briefcase on SmackDown (Photos, Videos)




    		•