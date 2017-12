Next Episode of WWE Music Power 10, Sasha Banks Photoshoot Preview, TTTT Top 10

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a new WWE Top 10 with the wildest Tribute to The Troops moments:- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 will air on the WWE Network this coming Thursday at 10pm eST. Below is the synopsis:"The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new October 2017 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!"- It looks like Sasha Banks just did a new WWE Shop shoot for the Wolfpac jackets they are selling. She tweeted these photos from the shoot:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here