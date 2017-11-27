LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
News on This Week's WWE NXT Episode, Drew Gulak on Hideo Itami, WWE Top 10 Proposals
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 11:59:34 AM
- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring stunning in-ring proposals:



- Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews, taped at the recent WWE NXT live event in San Antonio, has been announced for Wednesday's NXT episode. Highlights from Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as special referee will also air.

- As noted, Hideo Itami will be making his main roster debut on WWE 205 Live soon. Drew Gulak tweeted the following challenge to Itami today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

