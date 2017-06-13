Posted in: WWE News on Lana's SmackDown In-Ring Debut, Ricky Morton WWE PC Video, Sheamus - The Miz
By Marc Middleton
Jun 13, 2017 - 9:27:11 AM
- Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center last week:
- There had been some speculation on Lana making her in-ring SmackDown debut on tonight's show but the WWE website has confirmed that she won't actually wrestle until the match against SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at the June 18th Money In the Bank pay-per-view.
- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus noted in a recent interview how the one title that has eluded him is the WWE Intercontinental Title. He said, "The only thing I haven't won is the Intercontinental Championship. Now that it's back on WWE Raw, I would love to hold both the Intercontinental Championship and Raw Tag Team titles at the same time."
As seen below, The Celtic Warrior tweeted about winning the title on Twitter recently and received a response from current WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz: