|
|
|
|
- Last night's WWE RAW in Toronto saw Jason Jordan defeat enhancement talent Jean-Pierre Goulet, billed from Quebec City. The man behind the gimmick was Israeli wrestler Tomer Shalom, who has worked the Canadian indie scene for several years now. It appears the name was a mix of former WWE Tag Team Champion Jean-Pierre LaFitte and former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Goulet, also from Quebec City. Below is video from the match:
|
Posted in:
WWE
News on Jason Jordan's RAW Opponent from Last Night (Video), SummerSlam Panel Update
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 12:00:21 AM
- The WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show panel feature Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, David Otunga, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The SummerSlam pre-show has a special start time of 5pm EST while the main pay-per-view card begins at 7pm EST.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Lana Challenges, Grudge Match, Shane McMahon, More
Donovan Dijak - WWE Speculation, New Videos for The Mae Young Classic, Epic Slaps
HoHo Lun Talks WWE NXT Departure, New WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Video, Batista - Guardians
Seth Rollins - Dean Ambrose Update (Video), Scott Hall Thanks DDP (Video), Fans on Sasha Banks - Nia Jax
Dana Brooke Interrupts Titus Worldwide (Video), Rena Lesnar's Birthday, Emma on Her Loss
What Happened After RAW, Sasha Banks on Getting Another Opportunity (Video), Santino Marella
WWE SmackDown Match Added, Goldust Teases SummerSlam Reveal (Video), Curt Hawkins
WWE RAW Match Sponsor Note, Carmella vs. Naomi SmackDown Promo, Total Bellas Video
News on Jason Jordan's RAW Opponent from Last Night (Video), SummerSlam Panel Update
#1 Contenders Match on Next Week's RAW, Brock Lesnar Meets The Miztourage (Video), WWE NXT