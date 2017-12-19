|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ with the fallout from WWE Clash of Champions.
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 9:40:01 AM
Tonight's main event will see Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and WWE Champion AJ Styles take on Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in six-man action. SmackDown will also feature a Christmas segment with The New Day, new WWE United States Champion Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match and more. Tonight's 205 Live will feature Hideo Itami's cruiserweight division debut.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:
* WWE Clash of Champions opponents clash in monumental Six-Man Tag Team battle
* The New Day get ready for the holidays
* Dolph Ziggler celebrates his United States Title victory
* Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin try to knock off The Usos
* What's next for Natalya after "turning her back" on the WWE Universe at Clash of Champions?
