|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans as the fallout from WrestleMania 34 continues.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live from New Orleans - WrestleMania 34 Fallout
By Marc Middleton
Apr 10, 2018 - 10:31:22 AM
No matches have been announced for tonight's SmackDown but it will be interesting to see if any WWE NXT Superstars get called up like they did at RAW. Announced for tonight's 205 Live episode is Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* How will AJ Styles respond to Shinsuke Nakamura’s savage attack?
* What does the future hold for the leadership of SmackDown LIVE and the Superstar Shake-up?
* Where does Charlotte go after beating Asuka?
* Who will be the light in The Bludgeon Brothers’ new age of darkness?
* Who might debut on SmackDown LIVE after WrestleMania?
Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
|
|
WWE WrestleMania 34 Report 4/8/17
Chris Jericho and More Stars Added to WWE's 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match
Seth Rollins on Possibly Going to SmackDown, WWE on Paige's Retirement, Ember Moon & Nia Jax
Clips for Tonight's Andre the Giant Doc on HBO, Fans on RAW Call-Ups, The Revival
Backstage Update on Brock Lesnar's New WWE Deal and the WrestleMania Match with Roman Reigns
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live from New Orleans - WrestleMania 34 Fallout
Jeff Hardy on His WWE Return & Brother Nero (Video), Nia Jax Photo Shoot Video, Paul Bearer
Bobby Lashley on Why He's Back In WWE (Video), Post-RAW Beach Ball Party, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
Kurt Angle Names TNA on RAW, Post-WrestleMania RAW Attendance, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy
WWE Coach on the RAW Call-Ups, Ronda Rousey vs. Stephanie McMahon Note, Mark Andrews