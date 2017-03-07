LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - WrestleMania Hype, Austin Aries Segment, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 1:38:01 AM
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tonight's SmackDown will feature AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. SmackDown will also see John Cena and Nikki Bella team for the first time to take on Carmella and James Ellsworth.

205 Live will see Austin Aries interview himself as he has a special message for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Randy Orton to battle AJ Styles tonight to determine Bray Wyatt’s No. 1 contender at WrestleMania

* John Cena & Nikki Bella set to team up for first time against Carmella & James Ellsworth

* Who will challenge Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss and American Alpha at WrestleMania?

* Who will throw their hat in the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - WrestleMania Hype, Austin Aries Segment, More

  • WWE Teasing Emma's Return (Photos), Segment for WWE 205 Live, Cesaro - Seth Rollins

  • Kevin Owens Note on the WWE Universal Title, Austin Aries Video Package, Trish and Lita

  • Updated Card for WrestleMania 33 After This Week's RAW

  • Match for Next Week's WWE RAW, Rick Rude WWE HOF Video Package, Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Neville vs. Austin Aries Begins (Video), Brock Lesnar Meets Goldberg on RAW, WM 33 Theme

  • Video from Goldberg's First Shoot as Champion, RAW Attendance, WWE Main Event Matches

  • Triple H on Rick Rude's WWE HOF Induction, More on Tapout at the WWE PC, WWE Stock

  • Goldberg Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), Zack Ryder Update, Curtis Axel on Rick Rude

  • Tapout Shoot at the WWE Performance Center (Photos), DDP Talks New Shirt, Rick Rude




    		•