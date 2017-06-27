LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Women's MITB, The Hype Bros, More
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 11:42:34 AM
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California with the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match as the main event.

Other matches announced for tonight include Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, Lana vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi with the title on the line and The Hype Bros vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos with a future title shot on the line. No matches have been announced for 205 Live but we will keep you updated.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Second-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match to take place tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Naomi and Lana face off in SmackDown Women’s Championship rematch

* Sami Zayn battles Baron Corbin on SmackDown LIVE

* The Hype Bros battle The Usos for a chance to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

