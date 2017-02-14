LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - WWE Title Match, Chamber Fallout, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 10:17:32 AM
The Valentine's Day editions of WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place tonight live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California with fallout from Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.

SmackDown will feature new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt defending against former champion John Cena in the main event. New SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi will also be appearing.

205 Live will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville taking on TJ Perkins in a non-title match as the two have unfinished business.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official SmackDown preview for tonight:

* Bray Wyatt to battle John Cena in a WWE Title Rematch tonight

* Naomi is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, but for how long?

* Who will rise out of the Turmoil to challenge American Alpha?

* Is Baron Corbin destined to become Intercontinental Champion?

* Will Ziggler’s aggression cost him or give him exactly what he wants?

Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

