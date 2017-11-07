|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. We will have live spoilers this afternoon at around 2:30pm EST.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Spoilers Today, Title Matches, More
By Marc Middleton
Nov 7, 2017 - 9:59:45 AM
Confirmed for tonight's SmackDown is AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch and Chad Gable & Jason Jordan vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. 205 Live will feature WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and other UK Superstars in action.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:
* AJ Styles to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* Becky Lynch to face James Ellsworth tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable
* Will Raw retaliate for The New Day’s raid?
Stick with us throughout the day for SmackDown updates and live spoilers at around 2:30pm EST, plus live coverage of tonight's SmackDown broadcast at 8pm EST.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Team Captain Change for Survivor Series?, Guitar on a Pole Note, Triple H, Total Divas
Charlotte Flair - Michelle McCool Exchange, WWE Remembers Shooting Victims, More
WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party, Six-Man Dark Match, WWE Main Event, WWE - KidZania Video
WWE on Triple H's ICW Appearance, JR and Jerry Lawler Working Together, Brie Bella
Finn Balor on a Possible UK PPV, Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth, AJ Styles Collection
Flashback Friday Update, Rusev Visits Real Madrid, Drew McIntyre Art, Fans on The Shield
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Spoilers Today, Title Matches, More
Several Updates to the WWE Survivor Series Card Revealed
New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos, Videos)
Non-Spoiler Listing for Tonight's WWE RAW: Title Match, WWE UK Competitor, More