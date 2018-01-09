|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Royal Rumble Hype, Tournament Match, More
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 9:19:05 AM
SmackDown will see the WWE United States Title tournament continue with Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder in the last first round match. Becky Lynch vs. Ruby Riott and The Ascension vs. The Bludgeon Brothers will also take place tonight. No word yet on matches for WWE 205 Live but it looks like WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will be appearing.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:
* How will AJ Styles react to his Handicap Match at WWE Royal Rumble?
* Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley clash in final U.S. Title Tournament First Round Match
* Becky Lynch returns to action against Ruby Riott
* Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable demand justice
* The Ascension battle The Bludgeon Brothers
Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and remember to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
RAW Superstar Lands Transformers Voice Role, Mystery Woman at the Royal Rumble, Tonight's SmackDown
Samoa Joe Suffers Injury on RAW?, Joe vs. John Cena Note, New MMC Team Revealed
Spoilers on More Names Scheduled for the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode
WWE Announces New Partnership for Virtual Reality Experiences
Bayley - WWE Mixed Match Challenge, WWE on Kane and Brock Lesnar, The Miz on His 2018
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Royal Rumble Hype, Tournament Match, More
What Happened After RAW (Video), Matt Hardy on The Final Deletion, Titus Worldwide
The Miz Taunts Roman Reigns (Video), Samoa Joe on John Cena, Ruby Riott's Birthday
WWE RAW Superstar Gets Stitches (Video), Match for Next Monday's RAW, Braun Strowman
Video: WWE RAW Superstar Announces Royal Rumble Spot, Updated Card