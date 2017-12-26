|
The final WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live of 2017 takes place tonight from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL. As noted, the first hour of the show will air commercial-free.
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Royal Rumble Hype, AJ Styles, US Title, More
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2017 - 9:50:23 AM
No matches have been announced for tonight but WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* Will anyone step up to challenge AJ Styles?
* Are Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan on the same page?
* What will happen to the United States Championship?
* Will anyone else declare for the Royal Rumble Matches?
Stick with us throughout the day for SmackDown updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
