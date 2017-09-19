|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California as the road to Hell In a Cell heats up.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Natalya Celebrates, Shane McMahon, Title Match, More
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 8:59:34 AM
WWE has announced that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will return on tonight's show to address Kevin Owens attacking Vince McMahon last week. SmackDown will also see WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defend against Baron Corbin. WWE has also announced a "Celebration of Women" by SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, a victory celebration by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal's response to last week's controversial comments for tonight. 205 Live will feature an in-ring face off between WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and his No Mercy opponent Enzo Amore.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:
* AJ Styles defends the United States Championship against Baron Corbin tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* Shane McMahon to address Kevin Owens’ vicious attack on his father
* Natalya to host a “Celebration of Women”
* The New Day to revel in their championship victory with the WWE Universe
* Jinder Mahal to address his controversial comments from last week
Stay tuned for SmackDown & 205 Live updates throughout the day and remember to join us for live coverage tonight beginning at 8pm EST.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE Announces Total Divas Season 7, New Storylines with New Cast Members, 100th Episode
Nikki Bella Video from Dancing With The Stars, Dana Brooke Wins Award, Cesaro
Cody Rhodes & Michael Hayes on Starrcade, Curt Hawkins' Streak Continues, Actor at RAW
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Natalya Celebrates, Shane McMahon, Title Match, More
WWE Films Bobby Heenan Doc?, Bubba Ray on Sheamus & Cesaro's 3D, Titus Worldwide
Bayley on Her Shoulder (Video), Braun Strowman on Attacking Enzo Amore, Renee Young's Birthday
What Happened After RAW (Video), New RAW Teaser for Asuka, Emma on the WWE No Mercy Change
WWE 205 Live Face Off Set for Tonight, Chris Jericho - WWE Story Time Video, Bayley
Nikki Bella - DWTS Notes, Goldust Wrestles as Dustin Rhodes, Alexa Bliss on Bayley
WWE on Paige Training, Triple H on WWN Live - Norman Smiley, Sheamus, Total Bellas