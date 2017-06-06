LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Matches Added, Title Match, More
By Marc Middleton
Jun 6, 2017 - 12:10:12 PM
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

Confirmed for SmackDown is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title main event. WWE has also announced Dolph Ziggler vs. AJ Styles in a rematch from last week, The New Day's in-ring blue brand debut and Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka. Luke Harper vs. Aiden English may also take place. 205 Live will feature TJP vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville with the title on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens to square off in one-on-one action for first time tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Styles and Ziggler clash in rematch

* Naomi and Money in the Bank Ladder Match entrants collide in Six-Woman Tag Team battle

* The New Day to make SmackDown LIVE in-ring debut

