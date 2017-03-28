LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Final Shows Before WrestleMania, Contract Signing, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 12:05:55 PM
The final WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes before WrestleMania 33 will take place tonight from The Coliseum in Richmond, VA.

Confirmed for SmackDown is Luke Harper vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt in a non-title match while 205 Live will feature Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa. SmackDown will also see a contract signing with Shane McMahon and AJ Styles, plus more "lost Total Bellas footage" from The Miz and Maryse.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official SmackDown preview:

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will battle former follower Luke Harper tonight

* WrestleMania Contract Signing for AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon tonight

* “Miz TV” to present the finale of the “lost” Total Bellas footage

* Who will step-up en route to the SmackDown Women’s Title free-for-all at The Show of Shows?

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Ladder Match Stipulation Added to WrestleMania 33 Match, Updated Card

  • Paige Comments on Having Private Photos & Videos Leaked, Getting Married to Alberto El Patron, More

  • John Cena and Nikki Bella's Road to WM, WWE 24 Video, Edge and Christian's Podcast

  • Roman Reigns on Ending The Undertaker, Goldberg - Brock Lesnar Talk, Fans on Go-Home RAW

  • WWE Superstars on ESPN Today, Triple H - Seth Rollins Video Package, WWE NXT Takeover

  • Aerial Video of WrestleMania Set Construction, Go-Home RAW Attendance, WWE HOF

  • Bayley on Proving Herself at WrestleMania (Video), Enzo Amore Stolen From, Main Event

  • New John Cena Movie Poster, Peyton and Billie Video, American Alpha Talks WrestleMania

  • WWE Launches Latest Global Fundraising Campaign, Stephanie McMahon Comments

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Final Shows Before WrestleMania, Contract Signing, More




    		•