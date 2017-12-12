|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with the final hype for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Fina Clash Hype, The Riott Squad, More
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 10:40:39 AM
Confirmed for tonight's SmackDown is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens, a face-off between Jinder Mahal & WWE Champion AJ Styles, Rusev & Aiden English vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match plus six-woman action with The Riott Squad vs. Carmella, Lana and Tamina Snuka. There will also be a new edition of The Fashion Files from Breezango. No word yet on WWE 205 Live but we will keep you updated.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Shinsuke Nakamura clashes with Kevin Owens this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE
* WWE Champion AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal come face to face tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* The Riott Squad battle Carmella, Tamina & Lana
* The Usos take on Rusev & Aiden English
* Breezango pay tribute to The Ascension in A Very Special Fashion Files
Stick with us throughout the day for SmackDown and 205 Live updates, and remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Ruby Riott Marks Career Milestone, Ric Flair Robe Sells for Large Amount, The Rock - Ellen
Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail, Cheap New WWE Network Promo, WWE Music Power 10 Preview
Update on Who Brock Lesnar Will Defend the WWE Universal Title Against at Royal Rumble
John Cena Shares Inspirational Advice (Video), Fans on a Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns Rematch, Cedric Alexander
Enzo Amore - Nia Jax Update, Alexa Bliss on Absolution (Video), Titus Worldwide
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Fina Clash Hype, The Riott Squad, More
Braun Strowman on the WWE Universal Title (Video), Nia Jax Taunts Paige, Sabu
Elias Performs (Video), Roman Reigns on Cesaro, Post-RAW Braun Strowman Note
Steve Austin Comments on RAW Match, Kurt Angle's Captain America Gear, Cedric Alexander
No New #1 Contender After WWE RAW Main Event, Brock Lesnar's Return Announced (Photos, Video)