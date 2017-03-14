LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Fatal 5 Way, Shane McMahon, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 2:36:06 PM
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.

SmackDown will feature Shane McMahon's response to AJ Styles' outburst from last week while 205 Live will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Austin Aries, TJ Perkins, Brian Kendrick, Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese. The winner will earn a shot at WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville for WrestleMania.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their SmackDown preview:

* How will Shane McMahon respond to AJ Styles’ outburst?

* Is Bray Wyatt ready to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania?

* How will Cena and Nikki counter the A-List assault?

* What is Dean Ambrose's status following The Lone Wolf's forklift onslaught?

* Who will challenge American Alpha at WrestleMania?

* Who will throw their hat in the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

