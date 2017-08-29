|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live shows will take place from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as the road to WWE Hell In a Cell continues.
By Marc Middleton
Aug 29, 2017 - 12:11:22 PM
SmackDown will feature the debut of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable as a tag team. Also confirmed for SmackDown is the beginning of Lana's "ravishing journey" to the SmackDown Women's Title for Tamina Snuka plus the next reveal in Dolph Ziggler's new storyline. 205 Live will feature Enzo Amore, Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Noam Dar, plus Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher in a No DQ match.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:
* Will Kevin Owens be on the warpath?
* Will Bobby Roode continue to make SmackDown LIVE glorious?
* Gable & Benjamin make their tag team debut
* Is Dolph Ziggler ready to show off his star power?
* Has Lana prepared Tamina to crush the competition?
