Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as the road to Clash of Champions continues.
WWE
By Marc Middleton
Nov 28, 2017 - 9:05:34 AM
Matches for tonight's SmackDown include Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton plus a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with WWE Champion AJ Styles taking on The Singh Brothers. WWE has also just announced The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable for tonight. SmackDown will also feature the return of The Fashion Files with Breezango.
* Randy Orton battles Kevin Owens
* AJ Styles faces The Singh Brothers in a Handicap Match
* The New Day square off with Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable
* The Fashion Files returns with a question: “Do you want to play a game?”
Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and remember to join us at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage.
