|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live shows will take place from the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC and 205 Live - Tournament Matches, Rumble Hype, More
By Marc Middleton
Jan 16, 2018 - 9:08:06 AM
Confirmed for SmackDown is six-woman action with Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan taking on Naomi, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair plus the semi-finals of the WWE United States Title tournament with Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley. No other matches have been announced.
Tonight's Mixed Match Challenge premiere will air at 10pm EST via Facebook Watch and will feature Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya vs. Sasha Banks & Finn Balor. The episode will air for thirty minutes after SmackDown goes off the air. 205 Live will still air for one hour but it will begin at 10:30pm EST until the MMC tournament ends.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:
* Xavier Woods and Jinder Mahal clash in United States Title Tournament Semifinal
* Bobby Roode battles Mojo Rawley in United States Title Tournament Semifinal
* Charlotte Flair, Naomi & Becky Lynch take on The Riott Squad
* How will Owens & Zayn react to Shane McMahon’s meddling in their match?
Stick with us throughout the day for updates on all three shows and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Ricochet on Signing with WWE, Paige Comments on Her Future, Ryback Indie Match Video
WWE Announces Another Big Signing for the WWE Performance Center
WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Sheamus - Sasha Banks Video, Jason Jordan on the Curb Stomp
Summer Rae Update, New WWE 2K18 DLC Released (Video), Cathy Kelley Previews SmackDown
Backstage Notes on the Women's Royal Rumble Match and Chris Jericho's RAW Return
Update on Former World Champions Leaving Impact and WWE Possibly Bringing Them Back Soon
The Revival Makes Big Statement (Video), Bayley's Fiance, Senor Benjamin Tweets John Cena
WWE Confirms Signing of Top Indie Wrestler
WWE Hall of Fame Video for Goldberg, Paige Tweets on Nia Jax, WWE NXT Road Trip
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC and 205 Live - Tournament Matches, Rumble Hype, More