Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live shows will take place from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California.
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018 - 11:22:26 AM
SmackDown will feature Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin for a spot in the WWE Fastlane main event, Sarah Logan vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match, a US Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode plus tag team action with The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.
Tonight's MMC Week 5 match-up will feature Rusev and Lana vs. Elias and Bayley. 205 Live will see the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament continue with Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese and Mark Andrews vs. Akira Tozawa.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* Dolph Ziggler to face Baron Corbin tonight on SmackDown LIVE in a battle with WWE Fastlane implications
* Charlotte Flair continues her quest for payback against The Riott Squad
* Bobby Roode issues a United States Open Challenge
* The New Day take on Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin
Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.
