Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles with more Fastlane hype.
WWE
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 12:02:24 PM
Confirmed for tonight's SmackDown is an appearance by John Cena, Naomi vs. Ruby Riott, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin plus a face off between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
Tonight's MMC will see the second round kick off with Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Sasha Banks and Finn Balor. 205 Live will see the beginning of the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament with Kalisto vs. Roderick Strong and TJP vs. Cedric Alexander.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* John Cena comes to SmackDown LIVE looking for a WrestleMania opportunity
* Naomi steps up to answer Ruby Riott’s challenge
* Sami Zayn battles Baron Corbin ahead of WWE Fastlane Fatal 5-Way
* The Usos and The New Day renew their rivalry ahead of WWE Fastlane
Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.
